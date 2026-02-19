Donald Trump speaks out on Andrew arrest: ‘It’s a very sad thing’
- US President Donald Trump has spoken out on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
- The disgraced royal was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein but was released later that evening under further investigation.
- Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to an appearance in Georgia, Trump said: “I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing.” He added that King Charles “who’s obviously coming to our country very soon”, is “a fantastic man, king”.
- On the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice, Trump said: “It's really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, and now they speak, but I’m the one that can talk about it because I’ve been totally exonerated.
- He added, “I did nothing, in fact, the opposite. He was against me. He was fighting me in the election which I just found out throughout the last three million pages of documents.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks