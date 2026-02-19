Andrew first senior British royal to be arrested since King Charles I in 1647
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.
- The last royal arrest occurred in 1647 when Charles I was detained during the English Civil War.
- Princess Anne became the first royal to be convicted of a criminal offence in 2002, but she was not arrested.
- She pleaded guilty to having a dog dangerously out of control and was fined £500.
- Prince Philip was spoken to by police in 2019 after a car crash and driving without a seatbelt, but he was not arrested.
