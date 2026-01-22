Huge bikes set to be banned from popular European park
- Amsterdam is set to ban super-sized electric "fatbikes" from its main park, Vondelpark, following a significant increase in high-speed crashes and injuries.
- The decision was prompted by numerous complaints from pedestrians, including fears of being hit and reports of women being slapped by passing riders, with fatbikes often exceeding their 25 kph speed limit.
- Alderwoman Melanie van der Horst spearheaded the initiative, stating she was "deluged with complaints" about the powerful electric bicycles, which can reach speeds of up to 60 kph.
- While safety campaigners welcome the ban, some cyclists criticise it as an overreaction, arguing for regulation of illegally modified bikes rather than an outright prohibition.
- Dutch hospitals reported that fatbike injuries are 70 per cent more likely to require extra medical treatment, with about half of accidents involving children aged 12-15, leading to calls for compulsory helmets and age restrictions.