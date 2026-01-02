Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flights cancelled as snow and wind causes disruption at Amsterdam airport

UK rings in New Year with snow and ice weather warnings
  • Thousands of passengers travelling between the UK and Amsterdam faced widespread flight cancellations and significant delays on Friday, 2 January.
  • The disruption was caused by severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.
  • Over 60 flights connecting the UK and the Dutch hub were grounded, affecting approximately 7,000 travellers.
  • Major airlines such as KLM, easyJet, and British Airways cancelled numerous services from various UK airports, including Heathrow, London City, Manchester, and Birmingham.
  • Passengers whose flights were cancelled are entitled to re-routing on the soonest available flight and provision of meals and accommodation until they reach their destination.
