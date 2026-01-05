Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snow and ice cancels dozens of flights at Amsterdam airport for fourth day

UK rings in New Year with snow and ice weather warnings
  • Mass flight cancellations have continued for a fourth day at Amsterdam Schiphol due to snow and ice.
  • Around 70 flights between the Dutch hub and UK airports on KLM have been cancelled.
  • Many routes have seen at least six flights grounded, including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, London City and Norwich.
  • The Dutch airline told passengers: “Due to severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, flights at Amsterdam airport Schiphol are disrupted.”
  • EasyJet has grounded at least 16 flights to and from the Dutch airport on Monday. British Airways has cancelled 10 flights so far linking Heathrow and London City with Amsterdam.
