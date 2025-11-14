One in five want to leave the US – here’s where they’re going
- A new Gallup survey indicates that one in five Americans wish to leave the U.S. permanently, with young women driving this trend.
- Forty percent of women aged 15 to 44 expressed a desire to move abroad, a figure four times higher than a decade ago.
- The wish to emigrate saw a significant increase in 2016, before Donald Trump's first term, and continued to rise under Joe Biden, potentially due to events like the overturning of Roe v Wade.
- Canada remains the most popular destination for those wanting to leave, with New Zealand, Italy, and Japan also being favoured choices.
- A record 21-percentage-point gender gap has emerged, with 40 percent of young women wanting to leave compared to only 19 percent of young men.