Oklahoma grandma arrested in the Bahamas after gun and ammo in purse
- Mary Robinson, a 69-year-old grandmother from Oklahoma, faced potential imprisonment in the Bahamas after a gun was discovered in her purse.
- She was on a cruise with her adopted 12-year-old son when the .380 pistol, which she was legally licensed to carry in the US, was found during an excursion in Nassau.
- Robinson stated she accidentally forgot to leave the gun in her car, as she usually does, and her attorney mentioned she has a 'touch of dementia'.
- Despite security missing the weapon when she boarded the ship in Fort Lauderdale, it was found in Nassau along with four bullets.
- She pleaded guilty to carrying an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and was spared a 24-month prison sentence by agreeing to pay an $8,000 fine.