Window opens for Amazon users to file claims in $2.5B settlement

Amazon to settle lawsuit over Prime. Here’s what it means for you
  • The window for filing compensation claims in a historic $2.5 billion Amazon settlement opened on January 5, allowing users to file for payment.
  • Amazon agreed to pay the huge sum as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission concerning its Prime membership program, though it didn’t admit any wrongdoing.
  • The FTC alleged that Amazon misled millions of users into subscribing to Prime and deliberately made the cancellation process convoluted.
  • Automatic payments went out to millions of eligible Prime members in December, and anyone who didn’t get a payment but feels they are eligible can now file a claim.
  • Eligible customers will receive a notice via email or post detailing how to submit a claim form, with a 180-day window to do so from the date of notice.
