Amazon slashes 14,000 jobs in pivot to AI
- Amazon has announced plans to cut 14,000 jobs across its organization.
- The job reductions are part of a strategic drive for greater efficiencies and increased integration of artificial intelligence.
- The company aims to reduce organizational layers to become leaner and more agile.
- Beth Galetti, the company’s senior vice president of people and technology, informed staff of the decision in a letter.
- Galetti said that despite strong company performance, the transformative nature of AI necessitates a streamlined structure to innovate rapidly.