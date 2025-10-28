Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon slashes 14,000 jobs in pivot to AI

  • Amazon has announced plans to cut 14,000 jobs across its organization.
  • The job reductions are part of a strategic drive for greater efficiencies and increased integration of artificial intelligence.
  • The company aims to reduce organizational layers to become leaner and more agile.
  • Beth Galetti, the company’s senior vice president of people and technology, informed staff of the decision in a letter.
  • Galetti said that despite strong company performance, the transformative nature of AI necessitates a streamlined structure to innovate rapidly.
