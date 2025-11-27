Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal investigation after Amazon drone ‘cuts through internet cable’

Amazon says the incident was ‘not a crash’ (file image)
Amazon says the incident was ‘not a crash’ (file image) (Alamy/PA)
  • Amazon's Prime Air delivery service is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after one of its drones reportedly struck an internet cable in Waco, Texas.
  • The incident, involving an MK30 drone, occurred on 18 November, with video footage showing a propeller becoming entangled in a utility line, leading to a controlled descent.
  • An Amazon spokesperson stated it was "not a crash" but a drone clipping a cable and performing a "Safe Contingent Landing," resulting in no injuries or widespread internet outages.
  • This incident follows a separate investigation by the NTSB and FAA into two Amazon Prime Air drones colliding with a crane boom in Arizona in October.
  • Amazon, which began drone delivery of prescription medications in Texas in 2023, aims to deliver 500 million packages annually by drone by 2030 and plans to launch a UK drone delivery service.
