Simple blood test could spot Alzheimer’s disease even before symptoms
- A pioneering trial has commenced to evaluate a simple finger-prick blood test for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, even before symptoms appear.
- The new test aims to replace current invasive diagnostic methods, such as specialised brain scans or lumbar punctures, making detection more accessible and affordable.
- Led by LifeArc and the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (Gap), with support from the UK Dementia Research Institute, the test identifies three proteins associated with Alzheimer's.
- The study has already enrolled 883 of its target 1,000 participants globally, including individuals with no cognitive issues, mild cognitive impairment, and mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.
- Experts believe a successful outcome, expected by 2028, could revolutionise Alzheimer's diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention with new treatments and improving detection for other neurodegenerative conditions.