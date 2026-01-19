Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simple blood test could spot Alzheimer’s disease even before symptoms

The new test aims to replace current invasive diagnostic methods
The new test aims to replace current invasive diagnostic methods (PA Archive)
  • A pioneering trial has commenced to evaluate a simple finger-prick blood test for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, even before symptoms appear.
  • The new test aims to replace current invasive diagnostic methods, such as specialised brain scans or lumbar punctures, making detection more accessible and affordable.
  • Led by LifeArc and the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (Gap), with support from the UK Dementia Research Institute, the test identifies three proteins associated with Alzheimer's.
  • The study has already enrolled 883 of its target 1,000 participants globally, including individuals with no cognitive issues, mild cognitive impairment, and mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.
  • Experts believe a successful outcome, expected by 2028, could revolutionise Alzheimer's diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention with new treatments and improving detection for other neurodegenerative conditions.
