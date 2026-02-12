Keeping your brain busy could reduce Alzheimer’s risk
- New research indicates that engaging in activities such as reading, writing, or learning new languages could reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by almost 40 per cent.
- The study tracked 1,939 individuals, with an average age of 80, for approximately eight years, finding that those with the highest lifelong cognitive enrichment developed Alzheimer's five years later and mild cognitive impairment seven years later.
- Researchers assessed cognitive enrichment from childhood through to late life, considering factors like access to educational materials, parental education, library membership and cultural activities.
- Dr Andrea Zammit from Rush University Medical Centre stated that cognitive health in later life is strongly influenced by lifelong exposure to intellectually stimulating environments.
- Alzheimer’s Research UK highlighted that dementia is not an inevitable part of ageing and urged the government to implement a comprehensive approach to protect the nation's brain health.
