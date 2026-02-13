Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alton Towers U-turns on controversial rule change after major backlash

Merlin had planned to introduce new rules for its Ride Access Pass (RAP) over the February half-term
Merlin had planned to introduce new rules for its Ride Access Pass (RAP) over the February half-term (PA Wire)
  • Merlin Entertainments has cancelled a planned trial to change eligibility for its theme park disability access passes following public outrage.
  • The trial would have excluded individuals with autism and ADHD from using the Ride Access Pass (RAP) by altering criteria related to 'difficulty with crowds' at it’s attactions including Alton Towers.
  • This proposed change stemmed from an update by Nimbus Disability, which verifies additional needs, separating 'difficulty standing' from 'difficulty with crowds'.
  • The decision to cancel came after extensive feedback from the public and a petition signed by over 25,000 people.
  • Merlin's Chief Operating Officer apologised for the impact of the announcement, confirming that existing RAP criteria, including the Access Card 'crowd' symbol, will remain in use.
