New York professor slammed for ‘abhorrent racist comment’ during public meeting

Friedman is a teacher at Hunter College and specializes in Cellular Neurophysiology
Friedman is a teacher at Hunter College and specializes in Cellular Neurophysiology (Google Streetview)
  • Allyson Friedman, an associate professor at Hunter College, has faced criticism for making "abhorrent" racist comments during a public meeting on 10 February.
  • The remarks were made during a debate concerning New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposal to close several schools on Manhattan’s West Side.
  • Friedman stated, "They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school," and "If you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back," after a Black student expressed sadness about a potential school closure.
  • She later explained that she was attempting to illustrate systemic racism to her child by referencing an "obviously racist trope" and apologised for the unintended harm caused.
  • Friedman, a cellular neurobiology professor, acknowledged that her comments caused pain, despite her intent not being to direct them at any student or group.
