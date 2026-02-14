Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Yulia Navalnaya releases statement following latest revelations on husband’s death

UK claims Alexei Navalny was poisoned in prison
  • Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, announced that scientists from five European countries confirmed her husband was poisoned with epibatidine.
  • Epibatidine is identified as a deadly neurotoxin, naturally found on the Ecuadorian dart frog, which causes paralysis and respiratory arrest.
  • Navalnaya directly accused Vladimir Putin of using a chemical weapon to kill her husband, stating she had been certain of this from the outset.
  • She thanked European states for their two-year investigation, which she said uncovered the truth about the poisoning.
  • While the Kremlin denies involvement, the UK and its allies maintain that only the Russian state possessed the capability and motive for such an attack.
