Yulia Navalnaya releases statement following latest revelations on husband’s death
- Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, announced that scientists from five European countries confirmed her husband was poisoned with epibatidine.
- Epibatidine is identified as a deadly neurotoxin, naturally found on the Ecuadorian dart frog, which causes paralysis and respiratory arrest.
- Navalnaya directly accused Vladimir Putin of using a chemical weapon to kill her husband, stating she had been certain of this from the outset.
- She thanked European states for their two-year investigation, which she said uncovered the truth about the poisoning.
- While the Kremlin denies involvement, the UK and its allies maintain that only the Russian state possessed the capability and motive for such an attack.
