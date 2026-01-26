Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump claims Alex Pretti was carrying a ‘very dangerous gun’ amid fury over ICE shooting

Tim Walz urges Trump to remove ICE agents from Minneapolis
  • Donald Trump demanded Minnesota leaders cooperate with federal law enforcement following two fatal shootings of American citizens by federal officers.
  • Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot dead by Customs and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis after he began recording them during an operation.
  • This incident occurred after Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent earlier in the month.
  • The president claimed Pretti was carrying a 'very dangerous gun' and ordered state authorities to turn over 'all illegal aliens' and partner with federal agencies.
  • Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara confirmed Pretti was a 'lawful gun owner' with a permit, while Pretti's family denounced Trump's 'sickening lies'.
