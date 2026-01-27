Two federal agents fired weapons during Alex Pretti shooting: report
- Two federal agents fatally shot 37-year-old U.S. citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend, according to the Associated Press.
- The information was shared by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official to Congress in a notice obtained by the AP on Tuesday.
- The notice said both officers fired their firearms during a confrontation that occurred as agents attempted to take Pretti into custody, and he resisted.
- During the confrontation, one Border Patrol officer repeatedly said, “He’s got a gun!”
- Footage of the shooting shared by media outlets reportedly showed Pretti's gun in his waistband.