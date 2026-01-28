Border Patrol agents who fired at Alex Pretti placed on leave
- Two Border Patrol agents have been placed on administrative leave following an altercation that led to the death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
- This action is standard procedure as investigations into the 37-year-old's death continue, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
- Video footage of the incident shows Pretti being thrown to the ground and beaten by several agents before multiple shots were fired.
- It is not clear from the footage which agent fired the shots that ultimately killed Pretti.
- A pediatric doctor who tended to Pretti after he was shot stated he had at least three bullet holes in his back, as well as other injuries.