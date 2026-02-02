Alex Pretti’s death ruled a homicide by medical examiner
- Alex Pretti's death has been ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minnesota.
- The 37-year-old was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis.
- The ruling, released nine days after the incident, stated Pretti suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
- This follows a similar homicide ruling for Renee Nicole Good, who was also fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis.
- The medical examiner clarified that a homicide ruling does not necessarily mean a crime was committed.
