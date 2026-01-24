Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to know about Alex Honnold’s Netflix Skyscraper climb

Alex Honnold reveals Skyscraper Live Taipei 101 climb is postponed
  • Alex Honnold's live attempt to free solo climb Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot skyscraper, has been postponed.
  • The Netflix special, Skyscraper Live, was delayed due to adverse wet weather conditions in Taipei.
  • The event is now rescheduled to air tomorrow night at 1 p.m. GMT.
  • Netflix issued a statement prioritising safety and appreciating viewers' understanding for the delay.
  • Honnold, famous for his El Capitan ascent, aims for this to be the "biggest urban free solo ever."
