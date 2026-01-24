What to know about Alex Honnold’s Netflix Skyscraper climb
- Alex Honnold's live attempt to free solo climb Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot skyscraper, has been postponed.
- The Netflix special, Skyscraper Live, was delayed due to adverse wet weather conditions in Taipei.
- The event is now rescheduled to air tomorrow night at 1 p.m. GMT.
- Netflix issued a statement prioritising safety and appreciating viewers' understanding for the delay.
- Honnold, famous for his El Capitan ascent, aims for this to be the "biggest urban free solo ever."