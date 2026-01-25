Alex Honnold reaches top of 1,667ft Taipei tower
- American rock climber Alex Honnold successfully free-soloed Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot skyscraper in Taiwan, without ropes or safety gear.
- The unprecedented climb took Honnold 1 hour, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds to complete on Saturday evening, after being postponed from Friday due to wet weather.
- The daring feat was streamed live on Netflix, showcasing Honnold's ascent of the 101-story tower, which was once the world's tallest building.
- Honnold expressed that the weather delay made the experience feel more like a “grand adventure” and akin to rock climbing in the mountains.
- Following his record-breaking achievement, Honnold stated he hopes his climb will inspire people to use their time meaningfully and pursue their own challenges and goals.