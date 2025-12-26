Much-loved chocolate recalled across more states after allergy risk
- Silvestri Sweets Inc. has expanded a recall of its Choceur-branded Holiday Barks sold at Aldi stores across the U.S.
- The recall affects two varieties, Cookie Butter and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon, due to a packaging mix-up.
- This error means the Cookie Butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, and the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon bark may contain undeclared wheat.
- The undeclared allergens pose a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for individuals with sensitivities.
- Specific lot codes and 'Best By' dates have been identified for the affected five-ounce bags, though no illnesses have been reported to date.