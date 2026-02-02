Mom accused of filling baby’s bottle with alcohol, killing the infant
- Omayrilin Colon, 37, has been arrested and charged with murder and cruelty to children in Atlanta, Georgia.
- She is accused of causing the death of her three-month-old son, Baby Nova, by filling his bottle with alcohol.
- Baby Nova was found unconscious in his home last October and later died, with a blood alcohol level of 0.179.
- Medical professionals determined that alcohol in the baby's bottle was the cause of death, despite Colon denying giving him alcohol.
- Colon was denied bond at her court appearance last Friday, and her public defender has declined to comment on the case.
