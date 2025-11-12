Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rapper Akon arrested in Atlanta on outstanding warrant

Singer releases video of Akon City to be built in Senegal
  • Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, last week by the Chamblee Police Department.
  • He was released from jail after six hours, with his mugshot showing him stone-faced in a black hoodie.
  • The arrest was prompted by Flock security cameras identifying his car, which was linked to an outstanding warrant from Roswell, Georgia.
  • The warrant originated from an incident two months prior when police discovered Akon was driving with a suspended license, following a dead battery in his Tesla Cybertruck.
  • Akon, currently on tour in India, has not publicly commented on the arrest but has continued to post on social media as usual.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in