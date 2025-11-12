Rapper Akon arrested in Atlanta on outstanding warrant
- Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, last week by the Chamblee Police Department.
- He was released from jail after six hours, with his mugshot showing him stone-faced in a black hoodie.
- The arrest was prompted by Flock security cameras identifying his car, which was linked to an outstanding warrant from Roswell, Georgia.
- The warrant originated from an incident two months prior when police discovered Akon was driving with a suspended license, following a dead battery in his Tesla Cybertruck.
- Akon, currently on tour in India, has not publicly commented on the arrest but has continued to post on social media as usual.