Akon arrested in Georgia
‘Locked Up’ singer was released after six hours
Akon was arrested last week in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to police records.
The “Locked Up” singer, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested by the Chamblee Police Department on the morning of November 7 and was released in jail after six hours.
The 52-year-old had a warrant issued for his arrest in Roswell, Georgia, two months ago after police discovered he was driving with a suspended license, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Independent.
The Roswell Police Department said the rapper got in trouble after police found him stranded with his Tesla Cybertruck on the side of the road due to a dead battery in September. His car was towed, and then officers discovered he had a suspended license for failure to appear in court in January 2023.
Cops issued him a citation, took his license, and confiscated an illegal vape that was in the center console of his car at the time.
Akon has yet to comment publicly on his arrest. The singer is currently on tour in India and has posted on social media as usual following his six-hour stint in jail.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments