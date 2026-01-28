Pilot issued warning minutes before Ajit Pawar plane crash
- The pilot of a private plane that crashed in India, killing senior state official Ajit Pawar and four others onboard, issued a warning shortly before the tragedy.
- The aircraft was en route from Mumbai to Baramati when it crash-landed and caught fire in an open field. Local media cited poor visibility as a possible cause, though the crash is currently under investigation by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
- Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield, which means it doesn't have a dedicated air traffic control tower and traffic information is provided by instructors from nearby flying training organizations.
- The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the aircraft crew asked about winds and visibility before attempting to land. The crew initially reported the runway wasn't visible despite calm winds and visibility being around 3,000 meters.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences, describing Pawar, the deputy chief minister of India’s western Maharashtra state, as a committed public servant.