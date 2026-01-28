Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prominent politician is among five dead after a private plane crashed during an emergency landing at an airport in western India on Wednesday, aviation authorities said.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, was killed along with four others after his plane crashed around 9am local time in Baramati town in the state.

The incident happened roughly an hour after the aircraft took off from the state capital of Mumbai. India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said the five victims included Pawar, two pilots, and two other passengers, one of whom was his personal security officer.

Television footage showed the aircraft’s wreckage scattered across the crash site, with parts of the plane engulfed in flames as emergency services and police cordoned off the area. Smoke could be seen rising from the debris as local residents gathered nearby.

The aircraft, identified as a Learjet 45, is reported to have lost control while attempting an emergency landing. The cause of the crash is not yet known, and an investigation has been launched.

Pawar, a prominent figure in Indian politics who led a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, was travelling to Baramati to attend a public meeting amid ongoing local elections in the state. Baramati has long been his political stronghold.

A veteran politician, Pawar was one of Maharashtra’s longest-serving deputy chief ministers, holding the post under multiple administrations across party lines. He was first elected to India’s lower house of parliament in 1991 before going on to win seven terms as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

In 2019, he triggered a major political realignment by splitting his party and briefly forming a government with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Last year, India’s election authorities formally recognised his faction as the official Nationalist Congress Party.

Pawar is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and their two sons.

DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of the southern state of Karnataka, condoled his colleague’s demise and said: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve.”