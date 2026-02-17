Airline to end all flights to the US by June
- Air Transat is set to cancel all flights from Canada to the US this summer, with operations to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando gradually ending in spring.
- The Canadian airline said the decision is part of a “proactive management of our capacity”, as its US routes represent only one per cent of its summer passenger capacity.
- The future of Air Transat's winter 2026-2027 flight programme to Florida will be decided at a later date.
- Another Canadian carrier, WestJet, has also suspended 16 routes between Canadian and US cities for summer 2026, citing a decline in transborder travel demand.
- Separately, warnings have been issued that a partial US federal government shutdown could lead to significant airport delays, impacting services like TSA, ICE, and CBP due to funding issues and political deadlock over immigration enforcement.
