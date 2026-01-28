Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood actor slams AI companies as he backs transparency bill

Joseph Gordon Levitt calls for AI regulation as he backs Utah bill requiring 'amoral' tech companies to do more to protect kids
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt criticised "amoral" artificial intelligence (AI) companies during an address at the Capitol in Utah.
  • The actor attended a committee meeting on Tuesday, 27 January, to support a bill advocating for child protection and transparency from AI businesses.
  • As a father, Gordon-Levitt expressed fear for his children's future, stating it could be dominated by these AI companies.
  • He accused these businesses of being "incapable of prioritising the well-being of kids."
  • His intervention aimed to highlight the perceived dangers that AI companies pose to children.
