Who is the Aga Khan? The spiritual leader who met King Charles at Windsor Castle

The King with the Aga Khan in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King with the Aga Khan in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
  • King Charles hosted a black-tie dinner for the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle to mark the first anniversary of the spiritual leader's accession.
  • The King welcomed Rahim Al-Hussaini, the 50th hereditary Imam of Ismaili Muslims, to the royal residence on Wednesday evening.
  • The Aga Khan V, who acceded on 4 February 2023, was granted the title 'His Highness' by the King soon after his father's death.
  • The King wore his distinctive Windsor Coat dinner jacket, a uniform dating back to George III, for the private dinner.
  • The late Aga Khan IV was a long-time personal friend of both King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, sharing a love for horse racing.
