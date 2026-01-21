Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Childhood ADHD traits linked to poorer physical health later in life

Related: Adults with ADHD may die up to 11 years younger, new research finds
  • A study led by University College London (UCL) and the University of Liverpool indicates that childhood ADHD traits may increase the risk of developing physical health problems later in life.
  • The research, published in JAMA Network Open, found that individuals with high ADHD traits at age 10 were 14 per cent more likely to report two or more physical health conditions, such as migraines, cancer, or diabetes, by age 46.
  • Specifically, 42 per cent of those with high ADHD traits in childhood had two or more health problems in midlife, compared to 37 per cent of those without high ADHD traits.
  • Researchers suggest that these poorer health outcomes are partly explained by increased mental health problems, higher BMI, and higher smoking rates among people with ADHD.
  • Experts highlight the importance of providing timely diagnosis and appropriate support for individuals with ADHD to help improve their physical and mental health outcomes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in