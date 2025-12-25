Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Concerns over adenovirus spread in the UK

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • Many are beginning to worry about other winter viruses as cases of the H3N2 'superflu' continue to circulate across the country.
  • Adenovirus is a common and highly contagious virus that typically causes mild cold or flu-like symptoms, though severe cases can lead to stomach flu and vomiting.
  • The virus is described as 'heartier' than others, capable of surviving longer on surfaces and resisting common disinfectants, contributing to its high transmissibility.
  • Spread occurs through close personal contact, airborne transmission, or touching contaminated surfaces, with individuals remaining contagious even after symptoms subside.
  • While there is no specific medical treatment, symptoms usually clear within a couple of weeks, and prevention involves regular handwashing and thorough cleaning of surfaces.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in