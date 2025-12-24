What is adenovirus and should people in the UK be worried?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With winter flu cases rising in the UK, many are beginning to worry about mutations or variants that could pose a higher risk or greater resilience to vaccination.

Cases of the H3N2 ‘superflu’ continue to circulate across the country, contributing to what health officials have warned is a “worst case scenario” for the NHS.

The situation has lead to concern about other kinds of virus, especially adenovirus, which has been described as “heartier than other viruses”.

Adenovirus is a common, contagious virus that typically causes cold or flu-like symptoms, but can also lead to illnesses like stomach flu and vomiting in severe cases.

open image in gallery The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year (PA) ( PA Wire )

Unlike flu and the H3N2 strain, cases of adenovirus are actually declining in the UK, meaning most people need not worry. Lab-confirmed cases dropped to 1.2 per cent last week, down from 1.7 per cent the week prior.

However, there are still several precautions that individuals can take to protect themselves from the virus, and other illnesses.

Here’s everything you need to know about adenovirus:

What is adenovirus?

Adenovirus is a contagious virus that can be found around the world. Strains of the virus are common and will typically cause mild cold or flu-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The virus can cause illness in people of any age at any time of year. As with most illnesses, people with weakened immune systems or existing respiratory or cardiac disease are at higher risk of developing severe illness.

Eric Sachinwalla, a doctor in the US, said: "It’s pretty contagious because it’s heartier than other viruses – soap and water, or everyday disinfectant, won’t kill it, so it tends to live in the environment longer."

“You see more clusters of these infections in places like daycares and military barracks because of close contact — it can spread through the respiratory tract, shed through stool, and live a while on contaminated surfaces,” he told Philadelphia Magazine.

There is currently no approved medical treatment for adenoviruses, but symptoms will usually go away within a couple of weeks at most.

open image in gallery Adenovirus, as the name suggests, is a contagious virus that can be found around the world ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

What are the symptoms of adenovirus?

Adenoviruses can cause a wide range of symptoms, including:

common cold or flu-like symptoms

fever

sore throat

acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs, sometimes called a "chest cold")

pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

pink eye (conjunctivitis)

acute gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines causing diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain)

Uncommon symptoms also include bladder inflammation or infection, and neurologic disease (conditions that affect the brain and spinal cord).

“As for symptoms, adenovirus attacks many different parts of the body,” says Dr Sachinwalla. “It all depends on what strain it is — there are nearly 60 for adenovirus.”

How is adenovirus spread – and can it be avoided?

The CDC warns that adenoviruses can be spread in a number of ways, for instance through close personal contact like shaking hands, through the air, or by touching a surface with the virus on it.

A person can also spread the virus for a long time whilst recovering, the health authority adds, even if they have stopped presenting symptoms.

Adenoviruses can be avoided by following the medical advice that relates to most viruses. This includes steps like regular handwashing and ensuring surfaces are cleaned often, especially in healthcare or childcare settings.