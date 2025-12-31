Family pays tribute to ‘cheeky chappie’ killed in Boxing Day tractor crash
- Aaron Anderson, a 14-year-old boy from Consett, died on Boxing Day after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a tractor collision.
- The incident occurred on December 21 when a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm near Burnopfield, County Durham.
- His family remembered him as a "cheeky chappie who was always smiling" and highlighted his passion for farming and fixing trucks.
- Another 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in the same incident but is now recovering at home after hospital treatment.
- Durham Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the collision, which saw officers' vehicle tyres vandalised at the scene.