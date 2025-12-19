Boys aged 7 and 9 injured in serious crash days before Christmas
- Two children, aged seven and nine, a woman in her 30s, were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Dorset; a man in his 30s is also in hospital.
- The collision, involving a Range Rover and a blue Renault Clio, occurred on Thursday at 9.13pm on the A30 between Castle Town Way and Oborne Road near Sherborne.
- A man in his 40s from Yeovil was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be serious.
- Dorset Police are conducting a full investigation into the incident and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to assist their enquiries.
- The A30 was closed until 10am on Friday to allow emergency services to respond and for a thorough examination of the collision scene.