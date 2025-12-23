A1 crash in Cambridgeshire leaves toddler dead and five people in hospital
- A two-year-old toddler tragically died in a car crash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire, just days before Christmas.
- The incident involved a broken-down Toyota Auris being hit by a Volkswagen Touran on the northbound carriageway near Stibbington Junction.
- Five other passengers from the Toyota were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.
- The 64-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Touran was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
- He has been bailed until 20 March, and Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid their investigation.