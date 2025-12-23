Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A1 crash in Cambridgeshire leaves toddler dead and five people in hospital

A toddler died in the crash
A toddler died in the crash (PA Archive)
  • A two-year-old toddler tragically died in a car crash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire, just days before Christmas.
  • The incident involved a broken-down Toyota Auris being hit by a Volkswagen Touran on the northbound carriageway near Stibbington Junction.
  • Five other passengers from the Toyota were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.
  • The 64-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Touran was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
  • He has been bailed until 20 March, and Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid their investigation.
