New language requirements in Labour’s immigration crackdown

Migrants deported to France as part of ‘one in one out’ returns deal
  • The new home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has announced plans to raise the English language requirement for migrants coming to the UK.
  • From 8 January 2026, migrants on skilled worker, high potential individual, or scale-up visas will need to demonstrate B2 level English, equivalent to A-level standard, an increase from the current B1 level.
  • Ms Mahmood stated it is "unacceptable" for migrants to arrive without learning English, claiming it hinders their ability to contribute to national life.
  • Other immigration changes include an increase in the immigration skills charge for employers and a reduction in post-study work time for international students to 18 months from 1 January 2027.
  • The Work Rights Centre criticised the changes, arguing they demonise migrant workers and that most are already fluent in English, making the impact on integration negligible.
