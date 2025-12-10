Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Xbox wrapped 2025: When is my year in review coming out?

  • Xbox is set to imminently launch its 'Year in Review 2025', offering gamers personalised annual play statistics.
  • While the exact release date is unconfirmed, it is anticipated this week, with December 10 predicted to avoid clashing with PlayStation Wrap-Up.
  • Users can access their individual gaming data by logging into their Xbox account.
  • The review will display key metrics such as most-played games, total achievements, top genres, Game Pass usage, and multiplayer interactions.
  • Players can share results on social media, with the feature available until January 31, 2026.

