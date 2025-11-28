Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Welcome to the ‘world’s smallest pub’

Inside the ‘pub’ at Flat Iron Square near London Bridge
Inside the ‘pub’ at Flat Iron Square near London Bridge (Carla Barber)
  • A pop-up dubbed the "world's smallest pub" has opened in London for the festive season.
  • Located at Flat Iron Square near London Bridge, the tiny establishment, named The Three Jingle Bells, can only accommodate three patrons.
  • It is part of the larger "Yuletide Yard" event, which runs until 22 December and features a festive makeover of the food court.
  • The pub serves Camden Town Brewery beers and is decorated with nostalgic Christmas themes, including tinsel and festive garlands.
  • Yuletide Yard also offers a range of festive food specials, live entertainment such as a Michael Bublé tribute act, and other seasonal drinks.
