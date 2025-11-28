Welcome to the ‘world’s smallest pub’
- A pop-up dubbed the "world's smallest pub" has opened in London for the festive season.
- Located at Flat Iron Square near London Bridge, the tiny establishment, named The Three Jingle Bells, can only accommodate three patrons.
- It is part of the larger "Yuletide Yard" event, which runs until 22 December and features a festive makeover of the food court.
- The pub serves Camden Town Brewery beers and is decorated with nostalgic Christmas themes, including tinsel and festive garlands.
- Yuletide Yard also offers a range of festive food specials, live entertainment such as a Michael Bublé tribute act, and other seasonal drinks.