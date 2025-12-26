Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts reveal whether you should wear sunscreen in winter weather

  • Experts warn that harmful UV rays are present year-round, necessitating sunscreen use even on cloudy winter days.
  • Many people are unaware they can still get sunburned in winter, despite lower temperatures, as UV radiation is not temperature-dependent. “UV radiation exposure is not related to the outside temperature and is present year-round,” Dr. Konstantinos Chouliaras, a board-certified surgical oncologist at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center, explained in a statement.
  • UV rays cause skin cancer, sunburns, wrinkles, and premature skin aging, with snow and ice reflecting up to 80 per cent of rays, increasing exposure.
  • Clouds only reduce UV levels by approximately 50 per cent, meaning significant exposure can still occur, with even low UV levels causing sunburn in an hour.
  • It is recommended to apply water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher 20 minutes before going outdoors and reapply every two hours, particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
