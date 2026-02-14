William and Kate share intimate snapshot as the celebrate Valentine’s Day
- An unseen black and white photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales was released to mark Valentine's Day.
- The image, captured by photographer Josh Shinner in April last year, shows William and Kate at Anmer, Norfolk.
- It was shared on their social media channels on 14 February with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day” and a heart emoji.
- Last year, they celebrated the day with a still from a September 2024 video where the princess announced she had completed cancer treatment.
