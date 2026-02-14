Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

William and Kate share intimate snapshot as the celebrate Valentine’s Day

William and Kate will greet the US leader and his wife (Alastair Grant/PA)
William and Kate will greet the US leader and his wife (Alastair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)
  • An unseen black and white photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales was released to mark Valentine's Day.
  • The image, captured by photographer Josh Shinner in April last year, shows William and Kate at Anmer, Norfolk.
  • It was shared on their social media channels on 14 February with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day” and a heart emoji.
  • Last year, they celebrated the day with a still from a September 2024 video where the princess announced she had completed cancer treatment.
