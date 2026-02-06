Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What do statins do? Everything to know about the cholesterol medication

What is cholesterol and how can we lower it?
  • New research published in The Lancet indicates that most commonly reported side effects of statins, such as depression and headaches, are not directly caused by the medication.
  • Statins are medicines that lower 'bad' cholesterol (LDL) and triglyceride levels, which helps prevent plaque build-up in arteries and reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
  • GPs prescribe statins based on a comprehensive risk calculation for cardiovascular disease, considering factors like family history, blood pressure, and weight, not solely high cholesterol levels.
  • While generally safe, statins may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with liver or kidney problems, certain allergies, or during pregnancy, necessitating discussion with a GP.
  • Statins are typically a lifelong medication, usually taken once daily, and their effectiveness is significantly enhanced when combined with a healthy lifestyle, including diet and exercise.
In full

