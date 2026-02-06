What do statins do? Everything to know about the cholesterol medication
- New research published in The Lancet indicates that most commonly reported side effects of statins, such as depression and headaches, are not directly caused by the medication.
- Statins are medicines that lower 'bad' cholesterol (LDL) and triglyceride levels, which helps prevent plaque build-up in arteries and reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
- GPs prescribe statins based on a comprehensive risk calculation for cardiovascular disease, considering factors like family history, blood pressure, and weight, not solely high cholesterol levels.
- While generally safe, statins may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with liver or kidney problems, certain allergies, or during pregnancy, necessitating discussion with a GP.
- Statins are typically a lifelong medication, usually taken once daily, and their effectiveness is significantly enhanced when combined with a healthy lifestyle, including diet and exercise.
