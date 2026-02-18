New Wetherspoons pub to open on university campus
- The UK's first university-owned Wetherspoons pub, named the Sir Ronald Wates, is scheduled to open in May at the University of Surrey's Guildford campus.
- This new establishment will be managed by the university, which will set staffing, prices, and licensing, while benefiting from Wetherspoons' franchisor guidance.
- The pub aims to offer value for money to students, staff, and the local community, with affordable options such as a full breakfast for under £5.
- The University of Birmingham's Guild of Students is also planning to open its own Wetherspoons branch in May.
- Located in the Wates House building, the pub is named after a building firm boss whose family funded the original structure, and existing staff have been retained.
