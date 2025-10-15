Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline to start charging passengers extra for this key thing

WestJet will start charging passengers extra for seats that recline
WestJet will start charging passengers extra for seats that recline (Getty/iStock)
  • Canadian airline WestJet is undertaking a major cabin refresh across 43 of its Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 aircraft.
  • Economy class passengers on these reconfigured planes will no longer have reclining seats, a change the airline states helps preserve personal space.
  • The refresh introduces new Premium and Extended Comfort cabins, where reclining seats and additional legroom will still be available.
  • The first reconfigured aircraft is expected to enter service this month, with the entire fleet update anticipated to be completed by early next year.
  • WestJet indicates the redesign, which includes adding an extra row of seats, aims to reduce costs per seat and provide more affordable fares.
