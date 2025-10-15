Airline to start charging passengers extra for this key thing
- Canadian airline WestJet is undertaking a major cabin refresh across 43 of its Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 aircraft.
- Economy class passengers on these reconfigured planes will no longer have reclining seats, a change the airline states helps preserve personal space.
- The refresh introduces new Premium and Extended Comfort cabins, where reclining seats and additional legroom will still be available.
- The first reconfigured aircraft is expected to enter service this month, with the entire fleet update anticipated to be completed by early next year.
- WestJet indicates the redesign, which includes adding an extra row of seats, aims to reduce costs per seat and provide more affordable fares.