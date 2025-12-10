Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Weight-loss jab subscription to be launched in UK

Reuters
  • Online telehealth company Hims and Hers Health is launching weight-loss membership and treatment plans in the UK.
  • The new service will offer drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, in addition to older options like Orlos.
  • Plans will be available from a starting price of £149 per month for a year-long commitment, with medication accessible after a clinical assessment.
  • This expansion follows Hims' earlier acquisition of Zava, a London-based company that prescribes and delivers weight-loss drugs in the UK and other European countries.
  • The company's UK model is similar to its US offering, providing a subscription service that includes personalised prescriptions and clinical programming.
