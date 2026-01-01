Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Walmart and Target open on New Year’s but other major retailers are not

New Year, New Deals
  • New Year's Day is observed as a federal holiday, affecting the operating hours of various businesses across the U.S.
  • All banks and the U.S. postal service will be closed on January 1, with many employees receiving the day off.
  • Major retailers such as Costco, Trader Joe's and Aldi will be closed for the entire day in observance of the holiday.
  • Several large stores, including Target, Walmart, Wegmans and Kroger, are scheduled to operate during their normal business hours, though Kroger pharmacies will be closed.
  • Other retailers like BJ's, Whole Foods, CVS, Starbucks and Dunkin' will be open but may have adjusted or limited hours.
