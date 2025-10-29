How walking football is helping older adults to stay active
- Walking football is a low-impact, slower version of traditional football, designed to be accessible and safe for people of all ages and abilities, particularly older adults.
- The sport's rules, which prohibit running and minimise physical contact, promote skill and control, offering benefits such as physical fitness, social connection, and community engagement.
- Walking football is experiencing significant growth, highlighted by the upcoming World Nations Cup in Spain in October, which will feature over 70 teams from more than 30 countries.
- Studies, including research from the 2024 FA Walking Football Cup, indicate a low injury rate, with most incidents being minor and not exacerbating pre-existing health conditions.
- This inclusive sport provides a safe, enjoyable, and health-promoting avenue for older adults to remain active, experience teamwork, and foster friendships, thereby redefining active ageing.