How walking football is helping older adults to stay active

The Conversation Original report by Ian Varley, Philip Hennis
Walking football is experiencing significant growth
Walking football is experiencing significant growth (Getty/iStock)
  • Walking football is a low-impact, slower version of traditional football, designed to be accessible and safe for people of all ages and abilities, particularly older adults.
  • The sport's rules, which prohibit running and minimise physical contact, promote skill and control, offering benefits such as physical fitness, social connection, and community engagement.
  • Walking football is experiencing significant growth, highlighted by the upcoming World Nations Cup in Spain in October, which will feature over 70 teams from more than 30 countries.
  • Studies, including research from the 2024 FA Walking Football Cup, indicate a low injury rate, with most incidents being minor and not exacerbating pre-existing health conditions.
  • This inclusive sport provides a safe, enjoyable, and health-promoting avenue for older adults to remain active, experience teamwork, and foster friendships, thereby redefining active ageing.
