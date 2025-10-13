Vodafone users hit by outage as phone and internet reported as down
- Vodafone's network experienced a significant outage across the UK.
- The problems began around 3pm UK time on Monday afternoon.
- Users reported being unable to access the internet nationwide.
- Vodafone's official status pages, including its network status checker, were also affected and offline during the incident.
- The company said it is “aware of a major issue” and it appreciates “our customers' patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible”.