Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Vodafone users hit by outage as phone and internet reported as down

The problems began around 3pm UK time on Monday afternoon
The problems began around 3pm UK time on Monday afternoon (PA Archive)
  • Vodafone's network experienced a significant outage across the UK.
  • The problems began around 3pm UK time on Monday afternoon.
  • Users reported being unable to access the internet nationwide.
  • Vodafone's official status pages, including its network status checker, were also affected and offline during the incident.
  • The company said it is “aware of a major issue” and it appreciates “our customers' patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in