Valentine’s Day: Where to find last-minute food deals and sweet discounts
- Numerous brands are offering special deals and heart-shaped food items for Valentine's Day, catering to various celebration styles from romantic dinners to cozy nights in.
- Edible Arrangements provides a 15 percent discount with code LOVE15 and exclusive Valentine's gifts, while Godiva offers special chocolate boxes and a free gift for orders over $150.
- Food chains like Burger King and Jimmy John's have “Buy One, Get One Free” deals on Whoppers and toasted sandwiches, respectively, available on their apps or websites.
- Pizza Hut is selling a medium one-topping Heart-Shaped Pizza for $11.99 until February 22, and Chick-fil-A offers Heart-Shaped Trays filled with various menu items.
- Restaurants such as California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's and TGI Fridays are presenting multi-course Valentine's dining experiences for couples, with Waffle House even offering romantic reservations at select locations.
