Universal is opening a huge new theme park that children will love
- Universal Destinations & Experiences has unveiled the attractions and themed areas for its new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas.
- The child-focused resort is scheduled to open in 2026 and will feature seven immersive lands based on DreamWorks, Illumination and Nickelodeon properties.
- The themed areas will include attractions inspired by Shrek, SpongeBob SquarePants, Minions, Trolls, Puss in Boots, Jurassic World, and a gateway hub called the Isle of Curiosity.
- Designed with children in mind, the park will incorporate features such as sensory gardens to provide resting areas for families.
- A 300-room Universal Kids Resort Hotel will also be part of the complex, offering family-friendly accommodation with options like bunk beds and connected suites.